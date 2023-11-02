UNIZIK Lecturer Suspended Over Allegations Of Certificate Forgery

The Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone, has approved the immediate suspension of Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya (Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor) for six months over the allegations of presentation of a forged and fake degree result to the University.

The six-month suspension is to enable the university authority to carry out further investigations into the forgery allegation.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser to the Vice Chancellor (Public Relations and Special Duties) Dr Emmanuel C. Ojukwu, on Thursday, the staff presented two degree certificates, one bearing Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya while the other bearing Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor.

According to the statement, in his bid to secure employment at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya whose real name is Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor abandoned his undergraduate programme and forged the university statement of result and a letter of exclusion from the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

It added that the suspect later went ahead to complete his degree programme, noting that the whole scenario emanated when Mr Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya wrote to the University requesting to change his degree result.

According to the statement, the new result he submitted bears a different name, Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor and a different class of degree and this raised suspicion about his result.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that this staff forged his degree result and letter of exclusion from the NYSC based on the obvious disparity between the documents he submitted originally and the new documents he was trying to substitute.

The class of degree in both results presented varies, the forged statement of result with the name Nwafor Osborne Ogbonnaya bears second class lower division while the original result with the name Nwafor Ogbonnaya Nwesuzor bears third class.

In following due process the Vice Chancellor in exercising his powers based on the university rules and regulations approved his immediate suspension from employment at the University for six months while his case undergoes other processes in the University before final disposal action” it stated.