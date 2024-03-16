UNIZIK Inaugurates Ochie Igbo STEM Committee

An Igbo Social-Cultural Organization established by the management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Odinala Cultural Heritage Foundation, (OCHIE IGBO), has inaugurated an eleven-man Committee tasked to develop a curriculum for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) with Igbo Language as the language of instruction and evaluation across schools in South East.

During the inauguration that took place at the Asuu-unzip Secretariat, on Friday, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Charles Esimone, said the programme will help promote the use of mother tongue in modern technology in Universities across the country.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, while commending the foundation for initiating the ideas, charged the committee members to tackle the assignment diligently.

Meanwhile, The Executive Director of OCHIE Igbo STEM School, Mazi Okoro Chinedum Benedict, said the target of the Project is to raise a generation of Igbo children who can innovate, conceive, invent, and interpret phenomena in the Igbo language.

“However he noted, that it will also take off on a virtual note targeting to enrol Igbo kids from all parts of the world.”This way, the educational barriers and challenges associated with the learning sciences in our primary and secondary schools would be a thing of the past”.

“Over the years, educationists, researchers, and curriculum development experts have argued that children perform better when taught in their mother tongue, hence the project” OCHIE boss explained.

Professor Chinedu Nebo, The Former Vice Chancellor, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, in his keynote address, called on all Universities in the South East region to make the Igbo Language compulsory for students.

Professor Nebo, who spoke on the topic: “The Potentials of mainstreaming Igbo as the language of instruction and evaluation for STEM in Igboland, also called on southeast governors to make the language a text-run for those seeking government work in the region.

The National President of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwanyawu was represented at the event by Prof Fred Eze, in his view said, that he will move a motion for the S’East Governor’s forum to adapt to Odinala Cultural Heritage Foundation (OCHIE Igbo).

Continuing Dr Ebuka Mgbemenam, lauded the overview of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Esimone, for his quiet adaptation of the Ochie Igbo Cultural Heritage Foundation.

In Conclusion, he said in less than two to three years, it will have conquered the universities in S’East”.