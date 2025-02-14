UNIZIK Expels Student Involved in Video Clash with Lecturer

Share

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) has expelled a student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, for assaulting a lecturer.

This decision was confirmed on Friday in a statement by the Acting Registrar, Victor Modebelu, who noted that the Acting Vice-Chancellor had received a report from the Student Disciplinary Committee regarding the incident involving a lecturer from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies.

According to the statement, Chimamaka was found guilty of gross misconduct and violating the Students Disciplinary Regulations, particularly Regulation 4.

The letter stated: “The Ag. Vice-Chancellor has received the report from the Student Disciplinary Committee on the case of your assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, which was found to be gross misconduct and a violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations, particularly Regulation 4 (SDR).

“Consequently, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor has, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee’s recommendation that you be expelled. You are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, with immediate effect.

“You are expected to vacate the University premises immediately and return any University property in your possession.”

Share

Please follow and like us: