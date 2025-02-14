UNIZIK Expels Student For Assaulting Lecturer Over TikTok Video

Share

The authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, on Friday announced the expulsion of a student, Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, for assaulting a lecturer from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies.

The decision, conveyed in an official expulsion letter dated February 13, 2025, was signed by the Acting Registrar, Mr. Victor I. Modebelu.

The university stated that the expulsion followed the recommendation of the Student Disciplinary Committee, which found the student’s actions to be a gross violation of the institution’s disciplinary regulations, specifically Regulation 4 (SDR).

The incident, which sparked public outrage, involved Precious attacking Dr Chukwudi Okoye after he interrupted a TikTok video she was recording on campus.

A viral video of the altercation drew widespread condemnation, prompting calls for disciplinary action.

In response, the university administration took a firm stance on the matter, emphasizing its commitment to upholding discipline and ethical conduct among students.

According to the expulsion letter, the decision takes immediate effect, and Precious has been directed to vacate the university premises and return any school property in her possession.

The letter read, “The Ag. Vice-Chancellor has received the report from the Student Disciplinary Committee on the case of your assault on a lecturer from the Department of Theatre and Film Studies, which was found to be a gross misconduct and violation of the Students Disciplinary Regulations particularly Regulation 4 (SDR).

“Consequently, the Ag. Vice-Chancellor has, on behalf of the University Senate, approved the Committee’s recommendation that you be expelled, and you are hereby expelled from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

“The expulsion takes immediate effect. You are expected to vacate the University premises immediately and return any University property in your possession.”

