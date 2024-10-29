UNIZik Elects Benard Odoh As 7th Vice Chancellor, MDCAN Kicks

Share

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka has elected a substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution Prof Benard Odoh making him the seventh Vice Chancellor of the University.

This is coming as the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria MDCAN has contended that the recent development is contemptuous of the pending matter before the Court.

Prof Benard Odoh was the Secretary to the State Government of Ebonyi state and later the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in Ebony state.

Announcing the appointment on Tuesday at the Council Chambers of the University after a rigorous selection process and interview of the 18 applicants for the position, the Pro-Chancellor disclosed that Odoh scored the 1st position from the pool of applicants for the plum job of the University Chief Executive based on his evidence-based significant experience in University Teaching, Research and Administration.

Amb. Mbadiwe while handing over the appointment letter to Prof. Odoh said the appointment is in accordance with the provisions of Section 4 of First Schedule, Nnamdi Azikiwe Act CAP 139, LFN 2004 as amended by the Universities (Miscellaneous( Provisions) (Amended )Act 2007.

“Your Appointment is for a period of five years, effective Tuesday, 29th October 2024. The terms and conditions of your appointment are as approved by the Federal Government for all Federal Universities” the letter stated.

In a brief acceptance speech, Prof Odoh thanked members of the Governing Council and the Vice Chancellor’s Selection Team for finding him worthy for the important assignment. He promised not to let them down and to also work day and night to improve the university in all facets.

“I’m the first alumni of this university to be appointed to this position. I have my first, second and third degrees here so I understand our challenges. Let me assure every one of us, I know there are prejudices and concerns but you are going to judge me by performances, not on hearsay. I will serve you well and our university will make progress” he said

Reacting, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCAN) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University chapter stated that the appointment was in violation of a court order.

The secretary of the MDCAN Unizik chapter Dr Sunday Oriji told reporters that they had approached the court to challenge the appointment process, and the court had ordered the suspension of the election pending the determination of the substantive suit.

They appointed their candidate in a hotel in Awka, specifically at a venue called Maz-B, this afternoon.

“We commenced legal action on Friday, and the appointment was in violation of a court order because the court had instructed them to stop. They went ahead and made the appointment in total disrespect of a valid court order,” he stated.

Orji also described the election of the new Vice Chancellor in a hotel as a vindication of the allegations that there was an already anointed candidate for the position.

