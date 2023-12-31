UNIZIK Douses Controversy Over Appointment Of VC

The authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka have dismissed allegations in some quarters that the current Vice Chancellor, Prof Charles Esimone is trying to influence the appointment of the next Vice Chancellor of the institution at the end of his tenure.

According to a release signed by the spokesman of the University, Dr Emma Ojukwu, the report is the machinations of fifth columnists whose stork in trade is overheating the system and bringing the Vice Chancellor to public odium.

Ojukwu contended that the appointment of a University Vice Chancellor has laid down a procedure which did not involve the role of the sitting or outgoing Vice-Chancellor.

The statement reads, “The attention of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has been drawn to an obvious fabrication and falsehood being currently circulated by fifth columnists and opportunists about the race for the vice chancellorship of UNIZIK. In this intentionally fabricated falsehood the fictitious writers concocted figments of their imagination as truth to deceive members of the public”

“The University would like to state as follows: “The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka is a Federal University, funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Education”

“The procedure for who emerges the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka is contained in a template clearly outlined and issued by the Federal Ministry of Education. Based on these criteria, the Governing Council of the University and the University Senate jointly interview and appoint the most suitably qualified candidate following the Federal Government issued guidelines which are always strictly followed”

“Therefore it is surprising that these merchants of falsehood would allege that candidates are being sponsored by political parties (the PDP and APGA) for extraneous reasons”

“Let it be stated that it is the Federal Government through its due processes that would determine who becomes the Vice Chancellor of Unizik”

“The current Vice Chancellor Prof Charles Okechukwu Esimone has performed creditably well by lifting the University to an enviable height. The Vice-Chancellor has no right under the existing University law to appoint a successor or even influence the outcome of this race as this is the work of the Governing Council of the University”

“Therefore, the insinuation that the Vice Chancellor is supporting a particular candidate is untrue. The Vice-Chancellor believes that who will succeed him as Vice Chancellor after he completes his 5-year tenure in early June 2024 is in the hands of God and he has always said publicly that the best should emerge”

“The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka strongly condemns this treacherous attempt to drag the name of this great University to the mud by these fictitious opportunists.”

“It also condemns any further attempt to unnecessarily overheat the temperature of the University and cause anxiety among peace-loving staff and students of the University”

“The University Management commends the Federal Government under His Excellency President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR for the remarkable efforts being made to improve the lot of Universities in Nigeria, especially with regard to the welfare of staff and students” he said.