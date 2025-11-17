New Telegraph

November 17, 2025
UNIZIK Appoints Anyaehie As Substantive VC

The Governing Council, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State yesterday, announced the appointment of Prof. Ugochukwu Anyaehie as new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university. Anyaehie will assume office from November 19, and is to hold sway as VC, for a single tenure of five years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that his appointment was confirmed in Abuja, by prochancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Mr Olugbenga Kukoyi. Kukoyi said the appointment of the new VC, followed a thorough and transparent process.

He said: “I am pleased to announce Professor Ugochukwu Anyaehie as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikwe University, after a thorough and transparent process.” Anyaehie, a renowned professor of Physiology and Clinical Measurements, has about two decades of teaching experience from the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu campus.

He will take over from Prof. Carol Arinze-Umobi, who has been acting VC, after a reversal of the appointment of the former VC, Prof. Bernard Odoh. Meanwhile, Anyaehie has pledged to transform the university and put it on a global ranking.

