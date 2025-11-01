UNIZIK Alumni Association Holds Annual Convention In Lagos

With “The Future is Now” as the theme, the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Alumni Association held its annual convention in Lagos, amid pomp and creativity.

The event, held at the serene Welcome Hotels, Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos, served as a platform for members to brainstorm on strategies for integrating the emerging Generation Z into the association and to sensitise members on important personal and financial planning.

Speaking with journalists at the colourful, well-attended event, the Global President of the UNIZIK Alumni Association, Professor Ikechukwu Umeh, highlighted the convention’s focus, especially in addressing the association’s future growth and impact.

He explained that the theme, “The Future is Now,” was chosen to focus on harnessing emerging trends for a better alma mater.

He stressed that “the convention would help the Association live up to what it is meant to be by brainstorming how to integrate incoming members, current students, and all affiliates to ensure they become successful alumni and contribute to the institution’s greatness.”

Prof. Umeh noted that the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) has produced thousands, if not millions of graduates, stressing that, “at this time, we are looking at the new generation. What’s up for them—I mean the Gen Zs.”

He also noted the diverse mix of generations present: “Here we have a mixture of the Gen X, Y and Z. So how do we harness ourselves as members of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Alumni association so that we can make a great impact in our alma mater?”

In addition to focusing on the future of the university, the erudite scholar underscored the association’s role in promoting Nigerian culture for national development.

“If you look at our members gathered here, nobody is wearing foreign attire. We are all Nigerians and we are proudly Nigerian,” he stated, noting that the association is proud of its cultural heritage, which is promoted even through their dress and convention activities.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Lagos branch of the Association, Mr Kenneth Okoli, emphasised the convention’s primary focus on personal readiness and planning, noting that the international convention aimed to sensitise the over 2000 members on “the need to plan their lives in case of any eventuality.”

He said, “Globally, most countries’ economies are not fantastic. So we need to plan whatever we are doing to secure our future. We don’t want to be caught unawares… That is why I made mention of planning ahead.”

Okoli further stated that at the end of the convention, “we expect that people will have a lot of reasons to stop blaming anybody. Plan your life, family and resources the way they should be. If you don’t plan, you already plan to fail.”

He expressed confidence that attendees would leave motivated to move forward and capitalise on available opportunities.