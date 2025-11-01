UNIZIK Alumni Association Holds Annual Convention In Lagos

With “The Future is Now” as the theme, the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Alumni Association held its annual convention in Lagos, amid pomp and creativity.

The event, held at the serene Welcome Hotels, Airport Road, Ikeja, Lagos, served as a platform for members to brainstorm on strategies for integrating the emerging Generation Z into the association and to sensitize members on important personal and financial planning.

Speaking with journalists at the colourful, well-attended event, the Global President of the UNIZIK Alumni Association, Professor Ikechukwu Umeh, highlighted the convention’s focus, especially in addressing the association’s future growth and impact.