University System May Collapse In 2025 – VC

The Vice Chancellor of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, in Ifedore local government area of Ondo State, Prof Kayode Ijadunola has raised alarm over the likely extinction of universities in Nigeria as a result of the cost of energy in the country.

Ijadunola said the greatest facing most institutions of higher learning in Nigeria is energy which has tripled in the last few months, especially the transition to the Band A electricity billing system introduced by the Distribution Companies (DISCOS).

Addressing the media ahead of the eighth and ninth convocation ceremonies of the institution, Ijadunola said electricity supplies have remained irregular, and the university has to depend on diesel-powered electrical generators to provide backup power at exorbitant costs.

In the two sessions, the Vice Chancellor said the institution would award 484 Bachelor’s degrees and 74 graduate degrees to candidates who have passed through the university. They consist of 228 and 256 undergraduate degrees for the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 academic sessions respectively.

He said a total of 51 graduates are in the First-Class category, 196 are in the Second-Class Upper category, 191 are in the Second-Class Lower category, and 46 are in the Third-Class category. He said 16 Postgraduate diplomas, 51 Master’s degrees, two Master of Philosophy degrees, and five Doctor of Philosophy degrees would be awarded.

Despite the feat of the university, Ijadunola said the electricity billing system and JAPA Syndrome may collapse institutions in the country next year.

His words, “The push and pull factors of the global workforce ecosystem that has come to be known as the “JAPA” syndrome has taken a toll on the University system in Nigeria, and Elizade University is not immune.

“It is increasingly becoming very difficult to attract and retain new staff of all categories, especially health workers, despite all efforts and good intentions. Our being able to stay afloat is only the product of our resilience and staff-friendly services.

“We earnestly look forward to a positive turn-around in the national economy and orientation that will make it attractive again for young people to seek fulfilling careers in-country. On our part, we shall continue to use all our rich network to headhunt staff of the needed aptitude and number to guarantee adequate seamless teaching, research, and community services as is required of us.”

The Vice-Chancellor said two individuals, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, the Group MD of the Rose of Sharon Group & Executive Vice-Chairman of Famfa Oil Ltd and Chief Tunde Afolabi, a household name in the global Oil and Gas Industry and the CEO of Amni Petroleum Ltd with headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria would bag honorary doctor of the university.

Ijadunola said it was the first time that the university would be awarding honorary causa to deserving Nigerians 12 years after the inauguration of the institution.

