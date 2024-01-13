University Scholar Calls For Paradigm Shift In Teaching Of Mathematics

A renowned Mathematician and Professor of Mathematics Education, Alfred Olufemi Fatade, has called for a paradigm shift in the teaching of mathematics.

Fatade spoke at the 22nd Inaugural lecture of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State titled; “The Savant, The Myth And The Culprits Of Hard Mathematics.”

The lecture, held recently at the TETfund 2012 Hall addressed the pressing issue of pervasive failure in mathematics and further mathematics among students.

Fatade challenged the long-standing myth that mathematics is an insurmountable subject, emphasizing the necessity of demystifying and de-mystifying its complexities. He advocated for a move towards student-centered, goal-oriented teaching methods, emphasizing the importance of individualized strategies over a one-size-fits-all approach.

Highlighting the global significance of mathematics, Fatade drew parallels between the subject and religious texts, stating that mathematics serves as a universal language, utilizing symbols and numbers recognized worldwide.

Expressing concern over a 30-year decline in mathematics performance, he stressed the urgency for teachers to adopt advanced, learner-centered approaches.

Fatade contended that for any nation to advance technologically, mathematics must be accorded its rightful place in schools, referring to it as the “queen and bedrock of all the sciences.”

He criticised Government’s emphasis on Science Students’ admission without addressing the root cause of failure in mathematics in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Addressing the challenges in teaching Further Mathematics, Fatade pointed to a shortage of qualified teachers and criticised the engagement of non-graduates to teach the subject. He attributed this to the neglect of certain topics, hindering students’ comprehensive understanding.

In his recommendations, the don called on the government to increase the salaries of Graduate Assistants to address the issue of brain drain among first-class graduates.

Additionally, he proposed strategies such as bridging the gap between secondary and tertiary mathematics, providing scholarships, establishing mathematics clinics for slow learners, and offering financial assistance to meet educational needs.

As the Chairman of the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Oluwole Banjo commended Fatade for his superb delivery, acknowledging his significant contributions to research and academic development in the field of mathematics.

He noted that Fatade’s call for change echoes loudly, urging stakeholders to collectively work towards a transformative approach to mathematics education.

The event was well attended by dignitaries from all walks of life.