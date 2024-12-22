University Of Ilorin Sets January Deadline For Certificates Collection

Share

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) in Kwara State has called on its graduates, both undergraduate and postgraduate, to collect their unclaimed certificates before the final deadline of Friday, January 17, 2025.

This directive comes in response to a significant backlog of uncollected certificates in the institution.

According to an internal Memorandum signed by the Registrar, M.A. Alfanla, graduates who fail to collect their certificates by the stipulated date will face a penalty of ₦3,000 per week for delays.

The university stressed the importance of compliance to avoid financial implications.

Graduates are required to bring along proof of payment for convocation, the original Statement of Results, their Student Identification Card, and other relevant documents to facilitate a smooth collection process.

