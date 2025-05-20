University Of Ilesa Set To Double Students Population –VC

Share

The University of Ilesa is poised for exponential growth, with the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Taiwo Asaolu, predicting a hundred per cent increase in students population by the end of the next academic session.

Currently, the institution boasts a student population of over five thousand and offers 67 academic programmes fully accredited by the National University Commission(NUC).

Asaolu gave the strong insight while playing host to a team from the headquarters of Sterling Bank Plc at the Exco Chambers of the institution in Ilesa.

According to a statement by the Senior As sistant Registrar, Public Relations of the university, Babatunde Fanawopo, the Vice Chancellor attributes the university’s accelerated growth to its Visitor, Governor Ademola Adeleke, the Board, Governing Council, Management and NUC ac creditation, which lends credibility to its academic programmes.

He said the university is also on the cusp of securing accreditation for an additional 27 programmes including Medicine and Chinese Studies, noting that the development is expected to catapult students enrollment.

Also speaking at the event, the Pro Chancellor and Chairman of Council, university of Ilesa, Hon. Gbenga Onigbogi FCA said the university is in a hurry to grow and will be ready to do business with any institution that shares the same vision.

