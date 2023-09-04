University Of Ilesa: Adeleke Commends NUC Over Approval Of Courses, Says Our Strategy Is Working

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has expressed joy and happiness over the approval granted University of Ilesa by the National University Commission (NUC) to run 32 courses for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Responding to the outcome of the Resource Assessment Visitation by the NUC team, Governor Adeleke announced that his strategy of implementing due process and best practices for the take-off of the University of Ilesa has paid off, positing that ” the University of Ilesa will emerge as one of best state universities in Nigeria.

The Governor made this known in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Osogbo, Osun State.

” I earlier told my people of Ijeshaland that I have their best interest at heart. I have set up enduring structures. Specifically, our administration removed politics from the question of the University of Ilesa.

” I’m elated that the NUC came, saw, and validated the preparedness of the university. I convey the appreciation of the Osun State Government to the NUC management. The University of Ilesa is taking off in compliance with best practices and national standards. Our strategy is working.

“Our government will continue to support the new university as we are doing for the Osun State University. We will ensure the university maintains high academic standards. The public should expect the best from the University of Ilesa as they are getting from the Osun State University.

” I must also commend Ijesha’s sons and daughters who contributed financially to ensure the successful take of the university. Community support and buy-in of the university is a great asset which our government will leverage on”, the Governor noted.