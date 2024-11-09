University of Ibadan SME Fair Contributing to Entrepreneurship Growth in Nigeria – Organiser, Participants.

Share

The International Conference Centre University of Ibadan has been agog with various Small and Medium Enterprises showcasing thier products, innovations and services to Nigerians.

The SME Fair which begins from 7th- 8th , November has the theme ‘’ Moving the glocal SME Community Forward through Technology , Innovation and Creativity ‘’ has in attendance over fifty exhibitors and about 100 student entrepreneurs with participants from the National Youth Service Corp and other members of the public. The two day SME Fair has been hailed for promoting SME growth in the country . UI 2024 Fair is supported by Providus Bank, Bank of Industry, Africa Young Brians, AGRIM international FZE and House of Dexterity , CEO Africa.

Students entrepreneurs, panel discussions and trainings by established entrepreneurs, officials of Providus bank, and the Bank of Industry, pitching competition for student entrepreneurs, cooking competition, award presentations, cash for start-up among other incentives for the students entrepreneurs were highlights of the Fair.

Professor Ruth Ochanya Adio-Moses the Convener of the Fair said ‘’ On behalf of the SME 2024 Committee, I welcome you to this SME Fair, where we celebrate the spirit of small and medium-sized enterprises—the heart and backbone of our economy. Today, we’re here to explore a powerful theme: Moving the SME GLOCAL Community Forward through Technology, Innovation, and Creativity. In our increasingly interconnected world, the concept of “glocal”—thinking globally while acting locally—has never been more relevant. SMEs have a unique ability to drive change and inspire growth by staying deeply connected to their communities, all while reaching new markets and audiences around the world. But what truly propels this growth? The answer lies in three dynamic forces: technology, innovation, and creativity’’

Prof. Peter Olapegba the Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration who represented the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan Prof . Kayode Adebowale said ‘’ I am delighted and very pleased to welcome all the participants in the 2024 edition of the university of Ibadan – Small and Medium Enterprises Fair. In line with the University’s mission to the transformation of society through creativity and innovation and with a view to proffering solutions to the challenges relating to SMEs, we have committed ourselves to fostering partnerships with the SMES with the zeal and fervor”.

The Deputy Vice -Chancellor Research , Innovation and Strategic Partnerships Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose (SAN) whose office is the brain behind the Fair said ‘’The university recognises the impacts of SMES through cutting edge research and getting SMES the requisite knowledge they need to succeed especially in these tough times . The university has decided to put in place practically a structure that will bring about collaborations with SMES. This is a deliberate attempt to ensure cooperative research and development, support for SMES in Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: