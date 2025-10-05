The University of Calabar has officially announced its plans to host the 2026 Nigerian University Games Association Games (NUGA), bringing the country’s most celebrated university sports festival back to Calabar, Cross River State, after 35 years.

The Acting President of the NUGA, Dr Michael Ajibua, Secretary-General Mr Yunusa Bazza, and Chairman of the Technical Committee, Prof. Musa Yakasai, made this announcement at a press conference on Friday.

Presented to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, in her office, with the Local Organising Committee led by Papa Enamhe and other key stakeholders in attendance, the organisers promise this year’s event will be one of its kind.

Ahead of the official declaration, the Nigerian University Games Association delegation conducted a comprehensive tour of proposed venues, including the U.J. Esuene Sports Complex, where they inspected the basketball court, swimming pool, table tennis and squash courts, as well as the stadium pitch.

They also visited St Patrick’s College before concluding with a detailed assessment of the Abraham Ordia Stadium, tennis and basketball courts, multipurpose halls, and other facilities within the University of Calabar campus.

One of the highlights of the tour was the university’s newly built tennis court, which Dr Ajibua hailed as “the best in any Nigerian university.” He praised the institution’s readiness, stressing that it already has world-class facilities capable of hosting the Games within six months.

Prof. Yakasai echoed this sentiment, affirming that 90 per cent of the facilities are already in place and emphasising that the University of Calabar is poised to host the best Nigerian University Games Association Games in history, just as it did in 1990.

The delegation also paid a courtesy visit to the Cross River State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Agnes Atsu, who pledged full support on behalf of the state government under Governor Bassey Otu.

She described the development as a welcome innovation aligned with the administration’s people-focused agenda.

In her remarks, an elated Prof. Obi expressed gratitude to the Nigerian University Games Association for entrusting the University of Calabar with the hosting rights.

She assured that the university would continue upgrading its facilities to international standards, promising that the 2026 Games would exceed expectations.