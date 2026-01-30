University Of Birmingham, UNILAG Strengthen Partnership On Transnational Education

The University of Birmingham and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) yesterday strengthened their strategic partnership with a new agreement to explore the expansion of high-quality transnational education (TNE) and research collaboration in Nigeria.

University of Birmingham Provost Prof. Nick VaughanWilliams and his UNILAG counterpart Prof. Folasade Ogunsola signed a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly explore the development of Birminghamvalidated study programmes delivered in Lagos.

The UK Government’s recently published International Education Strategy aims to make the UK the global partner of choice at every stage of learning – growing its leadership in TNE to expand access to high‑quality UK study programmes overseas. The strategy highlights Nigeria as one of the UK’s key partner countries for TNE development.

The Minister of Education Tunji Alausa said: “Our planned collaboration and partnership with the University of Birmingham is both timely and strategic at this critical phase of Nigeria’s tertiary education advancement.

“It is designed to consolidate and deepen the significant gains we have made in strengthening our university system, while expanding access to world-class, high-quality education anchored in global best practices.