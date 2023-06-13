University Don Picks Hole In Education Loan Bank

Professor of Capital Market, Uche Uwaleke has lauded the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing an education loan for uninterrupted learning of indigent students in Nigeria.

Laudable as the project is, Uwaleke doubted its feasibility in today’s present Nigeria regarding its successful implementation.

On Monday, the president signed the bill which will enable Nigerian students to access loans at interest-free rates. ⁣⁣

In reaction to the development which has attracted mixed views, Uwaleke noted: ” I have my doubts regarding the success of the student loan scheme unless certain preconditions are met.

“With the high unemployment rate in the country, it is difficult to see how the student loans will be repaid”.

“Having been through this route before, it’s important the cart is not put before the horse. I think a federal ‘scholarship board’ as opposed to a ‘loan scheme’ stands to serve the purpose better.

“The difference is that the scholarship will only be given to brilliant indigent students who are motivated to achieve high grades in school knowing full well that the scholarship is tied to their academic performance”, he said.

He said that student loans are not a function of school grades.

“As a matter of fact, a loan scheme operating via an edupunk is prone to abuse, especially by politicians who are likely to see that as another ‘constituency project’ to empower as many beneficiaries as possible. If previous experience is anything to go by, many of the beneficiaries will see it as free money”.

“My idea of a fed scholarship board is a departure from what currently obtains. In view of the country’s current difficult fiscal state, It is one in which the beneficiaries will only be brilliant indigent students who have gained admission to study what I refer to as ‘Pillar courses’ in public tertiary institutions”.

Former finance commissioner in Imo states explained that pillar courses are determined by the Ministries of Education and National Planning, are those that have a direct bearing on our developmental needs such as Agric Science, Engineering, ICT, Medicine and Education in the first instance.

“There’s no gainsaying the fact that the government needs to accord priorities to certain educational programmes in view of scarce resources”, he added.