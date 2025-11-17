Universities Must Reposition To Attain Sustainable, Realistic Funding Model – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the nation’s development goals may remain elusive unless tertiary institutions reposition themselves as hubs of innovation, knowledge creation and national progress.

He therefore called for a sustainable and realistic funding model for the Nation’s university system.

President Tinubu said this at the University of Ibadan (UI)’s 77th Foundation Day ceremony, which took place at the International Conference Centre of the institution.

Represented by the Executive Secretary of the National University Commission (NUC), Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, Tinubu lauded the institution for sustaining its reputation as Nigeria’s premier university and for its contributions to scholarship and national development.

The President said he considered it “an honour” to join the university in celebrating what he described as “a powerful milestone” in its long history of excellence, growth and transformation.

“University of Ibadan is a force to reckon with in the global realm,” he said, adding that, “Through years of steadfastness and commitment, it has continued to maintain its position as the first and the best in Nigeria”.

Tinubu acknowledged the deep-rooted challenges confronting the country’s higher education sector, particularly inadequate funding, noting that these issues undermine Nigeria’s ability to compete globally. He commended university unions for drawing public and government attention to the funding crisis.

“I assure you the challenges are surmountable if we put all hands on deck,” Tinubu said, explaining that his administration has worked to minimise issues linked to unimplemented agreements with university workers, and reiterated the government’s commitment to quality education. He also appreciated the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions for the “level of understanding shown so far” as solutions are pursued collaboratively.

Tinubu said his government has adopted innovative measures to boost education financing since 2023, pointing to strengthened support for the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) and the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND). The interest-free loan scheme, he noted, has recorded steady growth in student enrollment and aims to expand access to higher education.

“We recognise that challenges still exist, but development is a continuous journey, not a final destination,” he added.

The President urged university unions to appreciate the broader national realities, noting that every sector of the economy is clamouring for increased funding at a time of limited resources.

“A collapsed economy benefits no one. I call on our unions to partner with government in crafting a sustainable funding model that reflects local realities while aligning with global best practices”, he said.

Tinubu emphasised that universities worldwide serve as “hubs of innovation and wisdom,” producing thinkers and leaders who drive societal progress. He challenged Nigerian universities to undertake a rigorous self-assessment to determine how well they are meeting national and global expectations.

“Any university that fails to make meaningful contributions to national and global development is not fulfilling its core mandate,” he declared.

While congratulating the graduating students, Tinubu praised their resilience, hard work and commitment to excellence. He urged them to go beyond academic knowledge and deploy creativity, character and compassion as they step into new phases of life.

“Knowledge and skills are tools. It is your character that will define your legacy. Be bold in your pursuit of excellence and unwavering in your commitment to impact the world positively”, he said.

The President also congratulated parents and guardians, acknowledging their sacrifices and praying that their efforts be richly rewarded.

In his address, the Chancellor of the University, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, said: “I need not elaborate further on the challenges posed by insufficient funding. Our prayer is that the economic fortunes of Nigeria will improve to enable the implementation of the sound policies of this administration.

“To parents, students, youth and all stakeholders, I urge patience and cooperation with university management as they explore ways to complement government efforts”.

Also speaking, the institution’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chief Bisi Akande, said the constant misunderstanding between the Federal Government and the staff unions – particularly the gale of strikes by the ASUU, and the topsy-turvy it often generates- stems from the over-centralisation of bureaucratic confusions and avoidable official interferences.

This could be reduced to the barest minimum with meaningful, honest and sincere adherence to the extant establishment laws and the rules and regulations of various universities”, the former Osun state Governor said.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, noted that various achievements of the institution, while also noting challenges such as electricity, security, among others.

He disclosed that 487 candidates from various disciplines were awarded a Doctor of Philosophy degree, with candidates from Education and Arts topping the list with 137 and 72 graduands respectively.

He said the Senate of the institution had approved the creation of two additional faculties: the Faculty of Nursing and the Faculty of Computing. “Also, approval was given for the Department of Aeronautics and Aerospace Engineering in the Faculty of Technology.

The University also presented and got NUC approval to start B. Sc. Social Work, and B.Ed. Educational Technology. Others are B. SC. Ed. Computer Science and B.Eng Biomedical Engineering in the 2025/2026 session,” Adebowale said.

Dr Adesola Adeduntan and Barrister Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede were awarded an honorary Doctor of Science.