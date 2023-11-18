Universities’ IGR Remittance: FG Bows To Pressure, Rescinds Decision

The Federal Government through the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, yesterday announced the rescinding of its earlier directive that 40 per cent from the Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) of all Federal universities be remitted to it, noting that the policy was ill-timed. The Minister yesterday conveyed the decision of President Bola Tinubu during the 75th Convocation anniversary of the University of Ibadan.

According to the Minister, President Tinubu had announced that “the 40 per cent IGR automatic deduction policy stands cancelled. This is not the best time for such policy since our universities are struggling.” This is coming just as former Vice Chancellors of Federal and privately owned universities also on Friday lauded the decision of the Federal Government to reverse the policy.

In separate chats with one of our correspondents, they were unanimous in their beliefs that the policy was a bad one for the universities owing to poor funding they (the universities) have been subjected to in recent times. The policy was originally billed to commence in November and it entails that all universities funded by the Federal will have 40 percent of revenues generated internally deposited in their accounts deducted automatically by the government via the Treasury Single Accounts (TSA).

Federal Government in a memo dated 17th October, 2023 with reference R&I/2045/T/252, signed by the Director of Revenue and Investment Department, Felix Ogundairo, noted that "the decision which affects all partially- funded government agencies and parastatals including universities is in line with the provisions of Section 62 of Finance Act 2020".

Reacting to the development on Friday were two former Vice Chancellors of the University of Lagos, Professors Toyin Ogundipe and Rahaman Bello. Also, a former Vice Chancellor of Caleb University and former Dean of Arts of the same university, Professor Ayodeji Olukoju bared his mind on the is- sue, describing it as coming from a hare-brained government official. Bello praised the Federal Government for the decision saying it was a welcome development considering the controversy it has continued to generate in the university system since the decision came to light.

“I am happy that the government has reversed itself. I got to know about it today and I must say that it is a welcome development for the various institutions across the country,” Bello said. On his part, Ogundipe who is the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the institution praised the government for the decision, add- ing that its implementation would have collapsed the university system in the country. “The President has shown that he is running a responsive government.

He has saved the Federal Government Universities from going down the valley,” he wrote in a text message sent to one of our correspondents reacting to the development. Reacting to the development, Olukoju who is a fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Letters also faulted the policy. Olukoju said, “I want to commend the Federal Government for this responsiveness. I will without any form of equivocation say that it was ill-timed, ill-digested government policy ab-initio.

The situation is that the universities are poorly funded. They are generating their IGR of their own and now you want to tell them to remit part of what they generate.” He stated that the implication of the policy if implemented would be a disincentive to the drive of the various managements of the schools to increase their internally generated revenue.