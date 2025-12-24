Universal School Of Aviation Holds 14th Convocation In Abuja, Lagos

The Universal School of Aviation (USA) marked a significant milestone with its 14th Convocation Ceremony, held across two major Nigerian cities: Abuja on December 19 and Lagos on December 20, 2025.

The ceremonies brought together graduating students, faculty, industry stakeholders, and families to celebrate the achievements of the latest cohort of aviation professionals.

The events underscored the institution’s commitment to producing highly skilled personnel for both domestic and international aviation sectors.

Highlights of the Abuja Ceremony

– The Abuja event took place on December 19, 2025, with graduates from various programs, including travel and tourism, flight dispatch, cabin crew training, customer service, aviation management, etc

The Director of Studies and Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Onifade Eedris Adekunle, admonished graduating students to be ambassadors of the institution as they go into the labour market.

– Keynote speaker and Chairman of the occasion, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo, emphasised the importance of professionalism, safety, and innovation in the aviation industry.

– Graduates were urged to embrace continuous learning and uphold the values of the institution as they enter the workforce.

Lagos Ceremony.

– On December 20, 2025, the Lagos campus hosted its own convocation, drawing a large audience of industry leaders and alumni.

– The ceremony featured award presentations to outstanding students and recognition of faculty contributions.

– Alumni representatives encouraged graduates to join the growing USA Alumni Association, which serves as a network for career development and mentorship.

The Director of Studies and Chief Executive Officer, Onifade Eedris Adekunle, reaffirmed the Vision of Universal School of Aviation and reiterated its mission to bridge the gap between quality training and industry needs, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared for careers in airlines, airports, and aviation-related organisations. The management highlighted ongoing collaborations with aviation authorities, domestic and international partners, to strengthen training standards.

Keynote speakers in the Lagos convocation included Mr John Omololu Olumuyiwa of TravelScope magazine, who was also the chairman of the occasion. Mrs Joy Ogbebor of Mamaj Aviation Consult, who was the chairperson. Mrs Onifade Ifeoluwa (Convenor, Aviator Scholars) and Mr Wale Odeyemi (Chairman, ITPN Lagos chapter) as special guests.

The management of the institution also used the event as an avenue to confer the Award of Excellence on the Chairman of Enugu East Local Government, Engineer Beloved-Dan Obi Anike, in recognition of his Exceptional Leadership and Trailblazing Human Capital Development for Sponsoring Enugu East Youths into Aviation Studies — A Landmark First in Local Government Administration Nationwide.

Several graduates expressed gratitude for the rigorous training and support they received. “This convocation is not just a celebration of our achievements, but a call to service in the aviation industry,” one graduate noted.

Looking Ahead

With the successful conclusion of the 14th Convocation, the Universal School of Aviation continues to expand its influence in Nigeria’s aviation sector. The institution reaffirmed its dedication to nurturing professionals who will contribute to the growth and safety of air travel across Africa and beyond.