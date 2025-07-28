Universal Insurance To Roll Out Enhanced Third Party Motor Insurance

The Managing Director/ CEO of Universal Insurance Plc, Dr. Jeff Duru, has said that the company will soon launch its enhanced third party motor insurance cover for its customers and the general public.

Dr. Duru, while disclosing this in Lagos, said: “Our upcoming products include our third party enhanced motor cover. We have an enhanced third party motor cover that is coming which will drive our third party initiative to carve a niche in the motor insurance segment of the market.

“We also have our mini comprehensive insurance package that will be digitized, which will enable everybody to key into motor insurance because some people still see the comprehensive motor insurance package as very expensive.

“So our mini comprehensive insurance package when it comes on board will enable you to buy insurance service and pay at your convenience.

The package will enable you to pay to the extent that is affordable for you in terms of premium.” He noted that the company haa rate assured policy that is about to be brought on board.

According to him: “the rate assured policy will enable property owners and tenants to have benefit of recovering their loss rate.

Assuming there is a fire damage, flood or extra loss that resulted in the loss of your residence or your building, we will be able to oblige you to have alternative accommodation.

This will give you the peace of mind and security to continue your life. “This is what we preach, that customers should get the best, that the products should be accessible, they should be simplified and affordable.

So both the mini comprehensive insurance cover and the enhanced third party insurance cover are all aligned with this initiative to make sure that the policies are affordable to the customer, accessible and simplified.

He also noted that the products would be sent to the National Insurance Commission, (NAICOM), for approval as soon as they were ready for the public. “Our team is fully charged.

They understand what customer experience means. We will continue to maintain simplicity of our product, simplicity of our service delivery, simplicity of purpose, as well as unity and teamwork. We want to deliver excellent results.”