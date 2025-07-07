Universal Insurance, NHIA, PTAD, Rite Foods, Sponsor NAIPE 2025 AGM

The Universal Insurance Plc, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) as well as Rite Foods Limited will sponsor the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE).

This year’s NAIPE AGM will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at the Nigerian Insurers House in Victoria Island, Lagos. NAIPE is the umbrella body for journalists covering insurance and pension sectors in Nigeria.

NAIPE holds its AGM in July every year and companies that sponsor the AGM have the unique opportunity to market their products and services to NAIPE members in the course of the event who will inturn push out the information to the general public through publication of stories and analysis in their mediums and platforms.

The Universal Insurance Plc is one of the nation’s largest personal lines insurer with over N8 billion in assets, selling eight major lines of insurance, including auto, property and commercial.

Universal Insurance offers a broad spectrum of insurance products for all types of businesses, corporate and individuals with unique services delivery.

According to Universal Insurance Plc, “our vision is to be a dominant, specialised non life insurer in Nigeria, creating and delivering value to stakeholders while our mission is to offer specialised non life insurance protection to clients inspired by innovation, efficiency and prompt claims settlement.”

On the other hand, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) was established under the National Health Insurance Act which was signed into law on 19 May 2022, replacing the National Health Insurance Scheme Act of 1999.

As of today, data shows that about 20 million Nigerians are covered by the scheme.

Also, the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) was established in 2013 and drawing its mandate from the Pension Reform Act of 2014, PTAD was tasked with consolidating and managing pensions under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS) for pensioners who retired on or before June 30, 2007 and did not transit to the Contributory Pension scheme.

At the helm of affairs of the Directorate is the Executive Secretary, Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya, a dynamic and results-oriented professional with a proven track record of managing complex workflows and consistently driving measurable outcomes.