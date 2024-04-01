Universal Insurance, Insurfeel Initiative Donate N68.85m Covers To 27 Unilag Students

Universal Insurance Plc in partnership with Insurfeel Initiative have donated insurance coverage worth N68.85 million to 27 students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The donation, which took place in UNILAG Campus, Akoka, Lagos, was a drive to assist the students mitigate risks and also deepen Insurance penetration by allowing Nigerians feel the benefits of insurance.

With the donation, each benefiting student and their caregiver are entitled to N2.5 million coverage, which breakdown shows, medical expenses for student, N150,000; permanent disability benefit for student, N500,000; death benefit for student, N500,000; permanent disability for parent, N700,000; death benefit for parent, N700,000. Speaking at the event, the Managing Director/CEO, Universal Insurance Plc, Mr. Ben Ujoatuonu, said his company was elated to have keyed into Insurfeel Initiative to donate insurance covers to uninsured Nigerians in a bid to bring them into the insurance scheme. He stated that covers donated were meant for executive members of different departments that make up the Faculty of Management Sciences in the institution.

Stating that the policies provided covers for the duration of one year in which the beneficiary is a member of the exco, he added that the free cover expired after one year when each policyholder exits his or her position. Responding, the Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences, University of Lagos, Prof. Sulaimon Abdul-Hameed, who was represented at the event by the Sub Dean, Dr. Samson Ogege, applauded the kind gesture of Universal Insurance Plc and Insurfeel Initiative, stating that the novel initiative was first of its kind in the University and that it would not only educate the students who are the beneficiaries about insurance, but also attract them to insurance profession thereby brewing the future human capital for insurance industry.

He disclosed that, in the past, brilliant students had to drop out of school because their sponsors died or are disabled, whilst expressing delight that, with this insurance policy, the beneficiaries can finish their education with ease no matter what happens to their parents or caregivers. He urged other corporate bodies to partner with Insurfeel Initiative to donate insurance cover as part of their respective Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).