Universal Children’s Day: FG Allocates Over N112bn To Safeguard Learning Environments In Three Years

As Nigeria joins the global community in commemorating Universal Children’s Day, the Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety, rights, and well-being of every Nigerian child.

This was made known in a press statement signed by the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The minister noted that through the National Plan for Financing Safe Schools, over 112 billion Naira has been allocated to safeguard learning environments over the next three years, ensuring that schools remain safe and inclusive spaces for all children.

This year’s theme, “Advancing Children’s Rights for a Sustainable Future,” is both a call to action and a celebration of the progress we have made in upholding the rights of our children.

She informed that the Government of His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to creating an environment where every child has access to education, health, and a life free from fear and harm.

Speaking on the progress in Advancing Children’s Rights, Sulaiman-Ibrahim stated that the Government of Nigeria has made significant strides in demonstrating its dedication to the Nigerian Child and has implemented several actions and measures towards achieving this goal including Domestication of the Child Rights Act (CRA 2003), Implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, 2015, Commitment to the Maputo Protocol and Investment in Safe Education.

“To date, all 36 states in Nigeria have adopted this vital legislation, marking a significant step in protecting children’s rights under the Nigerian Constitution.

“VAPP Act, 2015 has strengthened policies to shield children from abuse, violence, and exploitation, reinforcing Nigeria’s stance against all forms of harm toward its youngest citizens.

“Nigeria is taking bold actions to combat violence against children through legislative reviews, enhanced policies, and comprehensive child protection frameworks.

Despite these milestones, the minister laments that challenges persist. “I, therefore, call for collective action from parents, educators, policymakers, traditional rulers, and community leaders to address critical issues such as child labour, trafficking, harmful cultural practices, and barriers to inclusive education.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders, will continue to champion: Inclusive, equitable education, especially for girls and children in underserved communities Family-centered interventions to create supportive and safe household environments. Programs to challenge harmful societal norms, such as child marriage and female genital mutilation.

” The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs remains unwavering in its mission to build a Nigeria where every child is empowered, protected, and given the environment and tools to thrive”.

The minister urges all stakeholders to join in this noble cause. Together, we can create a society where children’s rights are not only protected but celebrated as the foundation of a sustainable and prosperous future.

