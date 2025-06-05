Univad Launches OrixAI, Coderoom To Redefine Digital Learning

Share

Univad, a leading global online learning institution, has announced the rollout of two pioneering AI-driven platforms OrixAI and Coderoom – to transform the digital education landscape for students.

OrixAI is an intelligent learning assistant that personalises the educational experience by adapting to individual learning styles.

The platform, according to the institution, offers on-demand tutoring, context-aware study guidance, and research support integrated directly into Univad’s virtual campus.

“In parallel, Coderoom serves as an all-in-one coding environment, delivering real-time debugging, code optimization suggestions, and seamless project collaboration tools – all designed to help students navigate the complexities of programming and technical coursework.

“The real challenge with online education has always been ensuring engagement and delivering effective, personalised guidance.

“With OrixAI and Coderoom, we’re not just integrating AI into education, we’re reimagining the learning process itself to empower students in this digital-first era,” Founder and CEO of Univad, Mike Ikenwa, said.

Ikenwa emphasised that these platforms operate within a closed ecosystem, utilising only publicly available educational resources and student-authorised data to enhance AI functionality, ensuring that personal data remains secure.

According to him, OrixAI and Coderoom are currently made available to a selected group of students as part of an initial phased rollout, with broader access planned in the coming months.

“This launch underscores Univad’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of online education and making highquality, personalised learning accessible to students worldwide,” he said.

Expanding on this vision, Nnalue Ifeoma, COO of Univad, remarked: “Coderoom addresses a critical need in online coding education by providing real-time assistance and integrating interactive study tools directly into our curriculum.

This platform makes it easier for students to connect theory with practice, fostering a more intuitive and collaborative learning environment.”

