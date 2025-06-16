Unity Schools Alumni Decry Standard Of Public Schools

Share

The Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA), has decried failing standard of public schools across the country, calling for their upgrade to smart school model.

The President General of USOSA, Mr Michael Magaji, stated this during the 44th USOSA Plenary Session held in Enugu yesterday. He said most public schools lacked critical infrastructure for teaching and learning. He said: “Let’s be honest.

The present state of public education in Nigeria is not where it should be and UNESCO statistics showed that over 20 million Nigerian children are out of school.

“Many government schools are still operating without electricity, internet connectivity, desks and even trained teachers.”

The USOSA President, however, commended the Enugu State Government for pioneering efforts in smart and digital education, describing the move as a bold step toward transforming public education in Nigeria.

He said the smart schools stood as models to be replicated by other sub-national governments across the country.

He said: “Just eleven months ago, USOSA held an Education Summit on digital learning and transformation for the 21st-century child.

I am glad to see that we have moved from strategy to practice,” he said. He then urged state governments to adapt their education service delivery systems to the changing de- mands of the digital age.

