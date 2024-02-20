Unity propelled Eagles to AFCON success –Omeruo

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo attributes the team’s successful outing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to their unity. Despite struggling in the build-up to the competition, the West Africans made it to the final where they lost 2-1 to the host nation Cote d’Ivoire. Omeruo believes that the determination and camaraderie among the players made it possible for them to exceed expectations in the competition. “I am especially proud of Stanley Nwabali, how he was able to come into the team and show his qualities,” Omeruo told Arise TV.

“The team believes in itself and knows it can perform better. I hoped that we would win gold at the 2023 AFCON, nonetheless, our eyes are on AFCON 2025.” Omeruo also slammed fans who destructively criticise the players, revealing Forest full-back, Ola Aina received death threats after Nigeria lost the AFCON 2023 final. He mentioned that people should stop threatening players’ lives on social media platforms like Instagram, lamenting that such people do not care about the consequences.

“I and Musa told the guys. If you win, it changes a lot of things for you and the country. When we won, the airport was packed and people were waiting to welcome us, but unfortunately, this time, it wasn’t the case,” the former Leg a – n e s e man said in an interview with Arise TV. “Someone wrote to Ola Aina on Instagram – I hope you die. These people don’t care about the consequences. We just have to grow a thick skin and hopefully keep winning because when we win, they don’t get angry. Some of the people on social media are just angry because they lost their bets, some don’t even watch the game,”