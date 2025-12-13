Unity, Progress, Devt Top Agenda For Awori Day

The crème de la crème of Aworiland, a sub-Yoruba ethnic nationality converged on the Nigerian Police College, Ikeja, the Lagos State capital for this year’s edition of Awori Day with a call on all and sundry to unite and work for the progress and development of their homeland spread between Lagos and Ogun States.

It was a colourful event that spanned over five hours with prominent sons and daughters of the various Awori townships and communities making their presence felt during the various segments of cultural parade, dance and song rendition that electrified the venue, just as it captivated the audience that also include friends of Aworiland.

Some prominent indigenes that graced the occasion include, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. Noimat Salako-Oyedele who stood in for her boss, Governor Dapo Abiodun. The Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundehin, also stood in for her boss, Governor Babajide Sanwoolu.

The two are proud daughters of Aworiland. Also present were scores of traditional rulers making up the Awori-Yoruba sub-nationality such as the Olofin Adimula of Isheri, Oba (Engr.) Sulaiman Adekunle Bamgbade, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal-Ojora, Olota of Otta, Oba Kabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Onigando of Igando, Oba Gbadebo Lasisi Gbadamosi (Oro Otan III) among scores of other notable monarchs.

Setting the stage for the event was the Chairman of the Planning Committee that had been put in place by the organ- ising body, the Awori Welfare Association (AWAN), Dr. Segun Agbabiaka, in his welcome address appreciated the presence of those at the event just as he expressed the delight that they (those present) should expect to see the rich culture of Awori people first hand.

“As we commence today’s activities, I am urging you not only to rejoice and celebrate our rich cultural heritage but also to reflect on who we are as people, our unity, our resilience and our shared vision of the progress of our world today. Grace, peace, peace of mind, awareness, self-awareness, power and will, symbolise our oneness,” Agbabika said.

He stated that the converging of Awori people under the platform of Awori Day has demonstrated the oneness and unity of his people, adding

“We remain one and one family protected by history, bound by tradition and united by common destiny. Our culture, our language, all speak of a people in which there is peace, equality and progress.

“Our empowerment as a people depends on our ability to work as one.

We work together, we live together, and we progress together. A community without unity is like a tree without roots. In the soil that we are on, remember that the soil cannot stop us.

Therefore, let us work as one. I would like to say a big thank you.” He lauded the governments of Lagos and Ogun states for according recognition and support to Awori speaking people as integral partners in the growth and development of the two states, adding,

“We look forward to even greater cooperation in infrastructure, education, employment, and cultural promotion so that the voice of Awori will continue to be heard and respected across Nigeria.”

The President of AWAN in his welcome speech lauded the turn out of sons and daughters of Aworiland to the event, describing it as a clear testament to the value of culture and a unifying tool for mobilising people for progress and development.

“The event today, the gathering of awardees from various communities in Lagos and Ogun states, the presence of enthusiasts of culture from other parts of Nigeria, and the tourists from outside our country is a clear testament and a prism of what culture is in a society and among communities.

“Like sports, especially football, which is globally a unifier of people, culture, with its traditional values and heritage, is undoubtedly a veritable aspect of tourism in Nigeria,”

he said with a call on governments at all levels to see tourism as a potential money spinner for the country, adding that plans are underway to export Gelede dancing masquerade abroad.

Engr. Salako-Oyedele in her address sued for communality within the ranks of the Awori speaking people wherever they find themselves, adding that there must be deliberate efforts to reward service and loyalty.

“We must elevate those who demonstrate genuine dedication. People who are ready to build their own interests and evolve their personal considerations and who have the skills for their potential and collective goals and as we celebrate today, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the success of this year’s edition,” she said.

In the end, the audience was treated to a dance, parade of masquerades as well as singing by contingents of the various participating communities.