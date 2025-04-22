Unity, Peace Outweigh Political Interests – Eno

Share

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to unity and reconciliation across the State, declaring that the sustenance of peace far outweighs any political interest.

He said his greatest joy is the unity currently existing in the State across party lines, which he had promised during his campaigns.

Speaking at the International Christian Worship Center during the State’s Evening of Hymns, the governor underscored the spiritual and social progress made in bringing Akwa Ibom people together under a common purpose.

Eno was particularly pleased by the songs rendered by the PDP State executive led by Elder Aniekan Akpan, and the performance by the APC State executive led by Stephen Ntukekpo, which also featured a notable APC chieftain and member representing Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Patrick Umoh.

Governor Eno described the occasion as the successful fulfillment of a divine mandate to reconcile the people of Akwa Ibom.

“I have fulfilled the ministry of reconciliation that God laid in my heart for Akwa Ibom.

“Today, we have brought Akwa Ibomites from all walks of life under one roof,” he declared.

The governor expressed gratitude for the prevailing peace and harmony in the State, describing it as a reflection of divine intervention and the collective goodwill of the people.

He emphasized that his leadership is anchored on unity rather than political alignment, affirming his role as a leader for all Akwa Ibomites, irrespective of party affiliation.

“I’m not leading PDP, I’m not leading APC. I’m leading Akwa Ibom State. I am the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, not the Governor of any political party,” he asserted, drawing resounding applause from the audience.

He further stressed the need for inclusivity and cross-party cooperation as essential ingredients for sustainable development.

Using biblical imagery to reinforce his message, Governor Eno said: “I am happy that brothers can now go to their brother’s house and eat together, because we are children of the same ancestry.”

He urged citizens to see one another as family and to uphold peace, unity, and mutual respect in all spheres of life, noting that such values are fundamental to building a stronger and more prosperous Akwa Ibom State.

Earlier, in a stirring homily titled “He Arose”, drawn from Matthew 28:1–6, Gabriel Nkanang, Senior Pastor of Word Tabernacle Worldwide, encouraged Christians to stand firm in their faith.

He declared that Christ’s resurrection overcame the darkness of the grave and empowered believers to live in His might and glory.

“The grave could not hold the Son of Light. Because He arose, we now live in His power and endless might,” he proclaimed.

Several strata of government and parastatals, including commissioners, Local government chairmen, board chairmen and members, permanent secretaries, personal aides to the governor, honorary special advisers, PDP and APC exco members, Inter-Party Advisory Council, security agencies, judges, and select choral groups rendered hymns in praise to God.

