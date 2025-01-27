Unity, Only Formula For National Progress – Tinubu 

Share

…urges leaders to build bridges as Ododo marks first anniversary

President Bola Tinubu has declared that unity remains the only formula that works for national progress, urging Nigerian leaders to draw lessons from the natural confluence of River Niger and River Benue in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The President specifically said the confluence of the two rivers in Kogi was a metaphor for the collective strength required to navigate Nigeria’s challenges and foster unity and collaboration for the nation’s prosperity.

Speaking on Monday in Lokoja at the Kogi Dialogue, which was part of events marking Governor Usman Ododo’s first year in office, the President, who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, said, “The convergence of these rivers is not just a geographical event; it is a divine lesson in strength and continuity. It symbolizes the power of unity—where individual streams combine to create a force capable of shaping destinies and carving paths.

“Just as water merging with water becomes stronger, so must we as leaders and citizens merge our efforts to build a united and prosperous Nigeria.”

The President praised Ododo for launching the Kogi Dialogue, describing it as “a spark of wisdom and a critical step toward fostering reconciliation and progress.”

He urged leaders across all levels to build bridges across the country, as well as prioritize dialogue as a tool for resolving differences and promoting national cohesion.

He said, “Dialogue is not just an opportunity to air grievances. It is the true path to justice, reconciliation, and understanding. Without dialogue, history will pass us by, leaving us abandoned by time and forgotten by progress.”

The President particularly appealed to political and community leaders to be more amenable and unified in their support for government to create the needed environment for growth.

“Now is the time to reject division and embrace unity as the only formula that works. Chaos and discord are ladders for the self-serving, but unity is the bridge that carries us all forward.

“Kogi State stands as a testament to what we can achieve when we recognize the strength in our diversity. From the confluence of rivers to the convergence of ideas, this state symbolises what Nigeria can become when we come together with purpose and vision,” the President said.

Tinubu however acknowledged that though there were challenges with governance in turbulent times such as the economic pressures and security threats facing the nation, true leadership was tested in tumultuous times.

According to a release by a Presidential spokesman in the Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkeocha, the President called on the people of Kogi and Nigeria to see themselves as “threads in the intricate fabric of progress.

“Each of us has a role to play in weaving a stronger, more united nation. Let us ensure that personal desires do not pull against the collective current of unity and development. We cannot hope to build a stronger Nigeria if we allow division to fester at home. Leaders must rise above personal ambitions and put the welfare of the people first,” the President added.

In his remarks, the Kogi Governor thanked President Tinubu and the people of the state for their support for his government since assumption a year ago, even as he urged them to remain committed to the growth and development of the state, leveraging the opportunities and resources available in Kogi.

The Governor paid glowing tributes to Shettima for his support and inspiration in all that his government has done since assuming leadership about a year ago.

He said Kogi was blessed with rich human, natural and material resources with an enviable cultural diversity that needed to be harnessed for the prosperity and transformation of the state.

Urging indigenes of the state to put Kogi first in all they do, especially in the exploitation and man

Share

Please follow and like us: