Unity Key To Development Of Igbomina Land – Fakayode

The National President of Omo Ibile Igbomina, Sir Bisi Fakayode, has reaffirmed the Association’s unwavering commitment to unity, socio-economic development, and the overall advancement of Igbomina land.

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‎Fakayode made this known while receiving the Chairman of the Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Professor Wale Suleiman, CON, during a courtesy visit to the Association’s National Secretariat in Ganmo, Kwara State.

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‎The National President expressed deep appreciation to Professor Suleiman for his consistent support and strategic contributions to the growth of the Association, describing him as a dependable partner in the ongoing transformation of Igbomina land.

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‎“A good product does not require advertisement. Professor Wale Suleiman has stood firmly with us since the inception of this administration. His commitment to the progress of Igbomina is commendable, and we are proud of his unwavering support,” Fakayode stated.

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‎He highlighted several impactful interventions facilitated by the Professor, including the installation of solar power at the National Secretariat, a sustained monthly financial subvention, and his role as Health Adviser to the Healthcare Committee.

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‎Fakayode further emphasised that the leadership of Omo Ibile Igbomina remains focused on fostering unity and driving sustainable development, noting that the region possesses abundant human and natural resources capable of transforming its fortunes.

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‎In his remarks, Professor Wale Suleiman commended the National Executive Council for its remarkable achievements within a short period, describing the leadership as focused, proactive, and development-oriented.

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‎He reaffirmed his alignment with the vision of the Association and pledged continued support for its programmes and initiatives, stressing that his involvement is driven by a genuine desire to see Igbomina thrive.

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‎“All the strategies introduced by this leadership, we have keyed into them. We are committed to supporting the Association in all ramifications,” he stated.

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‎Professor Suleiman also emphasised the need for collective responsibility in addressing developmental challenges, urging Igbomina people to remain united and forward-looking.

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‎On the political landscape, he called for objectivity in assessing aspirants, encouraging the electorate to prioritise competence, clear agendas, and accountability in leadership selection.

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‎The visit was graced by notable dignitaries, including former Commissioner for Water Resources in Kwara State, Alhaji Khaleel Bolaji, and former Chairman of Ekiti Local Government, Alhaja Aminat Folake Yusuf, among others.

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