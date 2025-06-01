Unity Drive: Igbo Natl Union Unveiled In Aba

Share

In a renewed effort to foster unity, peaceful coexistence, and cooperation among Igbo people across Nigeria, the Igbo National Union Worldwide (INU-W) was officially unveiled in Aba, Abia State.

During the unveiling ceremony, the leadership of INU-W emphasized that the Igbo nation extends beyond the traditional five South-East states—Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo.

They highlighted the presence of indigenous Igbo communities in the six South-South states and two Middle Belt states, asserting that these groups deserve equal inclusion in the collective Igbo identity.

Barrister Ngozi Ogbomor, National Spokesperson of INU-W and a native of Igbanke in Edo State, said the organization was formed to champion the collective interests of Ndigbo and reposition them in the mainstream of Nigeria’s socio-political and economic discourse.

“As a socio-cultural organization, INU-W is committed to restoring the positive ancient values of the Igbo people—dignity in labour, hard work, and prosperity through genuine enterprise,” Ogbomor stated.

She stressed that INU-W seeks to ensure the welfare of the people through governments elected by them, not those imposed through external interference or manipulation, adding that such governments must remain accountable to the people.

“As a non-partisan body, the Igbo National Union Worldwide will never be intimidated or influenced by political parties or politicians to undermine the destiny of Ndigbo. Our future and collective interests must be in our hands,” she declared.

On the issue of security, Ogbomor affirmed the organization’s readiness to collaborate with relevant authorities to address the growing threats of violence in Igbo land, particularly the wanton destruction of farmland, kidnapping, killings, and rape allegedly perpetrated by criminal elements posing as herdsmen.

She further revealed that INU-W is extending a hand of cooperation and solidarity to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and other notable Igbo organizations in pursuit of a unified vision for the future of Ndigbo.

She called for a collective effort to create an enabling environment for the survival and progress of Igbo people in what she described as a “lopsided Nigerian federation.”

“Never again shall Ndigbo play second fiddle in a nation where we sacrificed our sweat and blood to secure independence from colonial rule,” Ogbomor said.

“We brought development to nearly every part of Nigeria, yet are often treated as outcasts. But we will not reject ourselves simply because others have rejected us.”

She emphasized the urgency of proactive action, warning against complacency in the face of political marginalization.

“We must do the needful now to bequeath a promising future to our children and generations unborn. We can no longer afford to dance to the tune of our detractors under the illusion of unity. The time to count our teeth with our tongue is now—for our future is our past entered through another door,” she concluded.

Share