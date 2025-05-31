Unity Cup Tournament: Super Eagles, Reggae Boyz Clash In Final

Share

Nigeria, winner of the only previous edition in the year 2004, will seek to retain their title against the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica in a potentially-explosive Unity Cup Invitational Tournament final match at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium in west London on Saturday evening (today).

This year’s tournament has delivered handsomely on the sporting, cultural and friendship platforms, fulfilling most of the objectives of the organizers for different races in the United Kingdom to bond better and experience cutting-edge entertainment in an atmosphere of sheer euphoria and no-strings-attached camaraderie.

Neither the Reggae Boyz nor the Super Eagles had it easy making it into the final, as they were stretched to the limit by the Soca Warriors and the Black Stars respectively. The Boyz led 2-0 against the Warriors, only to see their opponents draw level, and had to wait for a fortuitous added-time penalty to emerge victorious.

The Eagles also led 2-0, after only 19 minutes, and looked to be coasting to a resounding win, but Ghana led by veteran Jordan Ayew, after a well-taken goal by Brandon Thomas Asante, came very close to netting the equalizer in added time, only for goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali to rise to the occasion.

The stands at Gtech on Saturday evening will be a sea of green-and-white and yellow-and-black, but more than that, a festival of dancing, drumming, high decibel-singing and competitive spirit in an exhilarating atmosphere are guaranteed.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Waliu Ojetoye and Junior Nduka, midfielder Saviour Isaac and forwards Tolu Arokodare, Nathan Tella and Adamu Abubakar who sat out the win over Ghana will be hopeful of getting minutes, alongside Germany-based wing-back Felix Agu, now cleared to represent Nigeria. Former junior international Benjamin Frederick, called up in place of the absent Christantus Uche, will also be hopeful of seeing action at some point.

Share