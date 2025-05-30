Unity Cup Final: Chelle Fires Warning Shot At Jamaica Ahead Of Showdown

Share

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has thrown down the gauntlet to Jamaica ahead of tomorrow’s Unity Cup final in Brentford, declaring that Nigeria is fully focused and determined to lift the trophy.

The Nigerian team sealed their place in the final after a gritty 2-1 win over rivals Ghana at the Gtech Community Stadium, with goals from Cyriel Dessers and a deflected strike by Semi Ajayi securing victory.

Now, with one hurdle left, Chelle is making it clear that the Super Eagles are not just content with reaching the final, they want to win it. “We’re in the final now, and our mindset is clear; we’re going for the trophy,” Chelle said after the game.

“Jamaica is a strong team with quality players and a solid coaching staff. We respect them, but we’re preparing to face them with everything we’ve got.”

Chelle has managed two wins and a draw from three matches since he took believes he is on track to get his players to fully assimilate his philosophy “My style is based on intensity and pressing,” he explained.

“I want my team to be aggressive and play high-tempo football for the full 90 minutes. It’s a demanding system, and we’re still learning, but the players have responded well so far.”

Looking back at the win over Ghana, Chelle praised his team’s fighting spirit. “We started very well and controlled the first half. The second half was tougher as fatigue set in, but the boys kept pushing. I’m proud of their attitude and commitment,” he said.

