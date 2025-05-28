Unity Cup: Eagles, Black Stars In Explosive Clash In London

Share

No friendly here – Ghana Coach Musa rallies Nigerians

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana will meet again in a highly anticipated match this evening in London.

The two West African rivals will clash in the semi-final of the Unity Cup at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, United Kingdom. Even though it’s called a friendly tournament, this match is far from friendly.

Both teams have a long and fierce football rivalry that has lasted 74 years. Ghana has won more matches overall, and their biggest-ever win over Nigeria was a 7-0 victory back in 1955.

Nigeria, however, has also had big wins, like the 3-0 win in 2001 that sent them to the 2002 World Cup.

The Eagles recently broke an 18-year winless streak against Ghana in March 2023 with a 2-1 win in Marrakech, Morocco, thanks to goals from Cyriel Dessers and Ademola Lookman and tonight’s game is another chance for Coach Eric Chelle’s side to prove their strength.

Chelle has invited a mix of local and international players including key players such as goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, defenders like Semi Ajayi and Sodiq Ismaila, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, and forwards like Kelechi Iheanacho, Samuel Chukwueze, Cyriel Dessers, and Ahmed Musa.

Team captain Musa, who now plays for Kano Pillars, has returned to the national team after a long break. He is calling on Nigerians to support the team. “We know many fans are disappointed, but we still need their support,” Musa said.

“It means a lot to us and can make a big difference.” Meanwhile, Ghana’s coach Otto Addo says his team is ready for a serious battle.

Even though it’s called a friendly match, he insists it’s not just for fun. “It may be a friendly, but not really,” Addo said. “We want our people to be proud of us, and we know what this game means.”

Share