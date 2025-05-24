Unity Cup: Adepoju, Lawal commend Chelle’s list for London showdown

Share

As Nigeria prepares for the highly anticipated Unity Cup Tournament in London, two Super Eagles greats – Garba Lawal and Mutiu Adepoju – have thrown their weight behind current head coach Eric Chelle for his commendable decision to blend homegrown talents from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with established foreign professionals.

Their endorsement comes as Chelle names a 25-man squad set to face off against Ghana in the semi-finals of the Unity Cup on May 28, with the tournament finale billed for May 31 at the Gtech Community Stadium in West London.

Chelle’s approach evokes memories of legendary Nigerian coaches such as Clemens Westerhof, Stephen Keshi, and Bonfrere Jo, all of whom famously integrated domestic league players into the national team fabric.

In an interview with reporters, Mutiu Adepoju, fondly called “The Headmaster” for his aerial prowess, noted that Chelle’s inclusion of nine NPFL players is not only strategic but inspirational for local talents.

“Yes, I think it’s a good one, a good development,” Adepoju said. “Counting the number of home-based players, I could see nine and this is great for the NPFL. It’s a way of encouraging our domestic league and showing belief in the talents available at home.”

Adepoju also expressed optimism about Nigeria’s chances at the tournament. He said: “They are going there to compete. If they put everything they have into it, I believe they can win.”

Similarly, Garba Lawal, a versatile midfielder from Nigeria’s golden generation, hailed the list as a refreshing nod to player development.

“It’s a good one. I believe Chelle wants to give some other people a chance to play, which is good,” said Lawal. “It’s a mix of foreign and home-based players. I hope the home-based will take advantage of this opportunity.”

The Unity Cup carries historical significance for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles won the last two editions of the competition in 2002 and 2004. The 2004 edition saw the international debut of Obafemi Martins in a clash against Ireland. Martins later became one of Nigeria’s most celebrated strikers, a testament to how impactful opportunities like the Unity Cup can be for emerging talents.

