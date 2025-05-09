Unity Cup A Chance To Discover Local Talent – Okpara

Share

Former Super Eagles defender Godwin Okpara, believes the 2025 Unity Cup is a golden opportunity for head coach Eric Chelle to discover quality home-based players who can boost the national team.

Okpara told Brila FM that since Chelle took over, there has been little time to properly assess players in the domestic league. He sees the upcoming tournament as the ideal platform for that.

“This is the perfect time to look at local players and see who can contribute to the Super Eagles,” he said. “The coach needs to test and experiment to find what works.”

He added that the focus should not be on just one standout player, but on identifying several who can compete for starting places, even ahead of foreign-based professionals.

The 2025 Unity Cup runs from May 26 to 31 at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. Nigeria will face Ghana in a high-stakes semifinal on May 28, while Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago battle it out a day earlier.

The tournament offers Chelle and his coaching staff a valuable chance to build squad depth and prepare for upcoming World Cup qualifiers in October.

Share