Unity Cup 2025: S’Eagles Coach Says Nigeria Deserved Victory Over Ghana

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has praised his team’s performance following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Black Stars of Ghana in the semi-final clash of the Unity Cup 2025, held on Sunday at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, London.

The Nigerian side asserted dominance early in the game, with Cyriel Dessers and Semi Ajayi both finding the back of the net in the first half. Ghana’s Thomas Asante pulled one back after the break, but it wasn’t enough to deny the Super Eagles a place in the final.

“We played a great first half. In the second half, we were tired, but we deserved our victory,” said Coach Eric Chelle in his post-match interview. “That said, we still have areas where we must improve.”

Following their semi-final triumph, Nigeria will now face Jamaica in the Unity Cup final scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, at the same venue — Gtech Community Stadium in London.

The clash promises to be a thrilling encounter, as both sides look to lift the prestigious Unity Cup trophy. The tournament, aimed at promoting peace, unity, and cultural exchange through football, has attracted significant attention from fans across Africa and the Caribbean.

Coach Chelle’s side has shown promising form in recent outings, and Sunday’s win over traditional rivals Ghana adds to the Super Eagles’ growing confidence ahead of upcoming international competitions.

With the attacking prowess of players like Dessers, combined with defensive stability led by Ajayi, Nigeria is steadily shaping into a formidable force under Chelle’s leadership.

