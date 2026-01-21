Unity Bank Unveils App To Deepen Digital Banking Experience

Unity Bank Plc has upgraded its Unifi mobile banking platform, to strengthen security, improve transaction speed and simplify digital payments. The bank, in a statement yesterday, said the latest update, Unifi version 2.3, is an improved features also designed to enhance convenience for customers.

The statement said: “Key upgrades included enhanced security protocols, expanded quick-action functionalities, improved bill payment options, and an updated Nigeria Quick Response (NQR) feature to support faster and more secure QR code transactions. “A key aspect of the rollout builds on the Bank’s continued investment in digital and security infrastructure.

“This is aimed at safeguarding customer data, ensuring secure payments and enabling safe, real-time transactions across channels.” Speaking on the upgrade, Ms Adenike Abimbola, Divisional Head, Retail, SME, Digital Banking and Fintech Partnerships, said the improvements were driven by sustained customer feedback. Abimbola said these feedbacks were received overtime during interactions and engagements.

She said: “Digital banking has become an integral part of everyday life, particularly for retail customers who expect speed, dependability, convenience, and security as standard.

“With the latest upgrade to Unifi, we are responding directly to these expectations by enhancing functionality, strengthening security, and simplifying key payment and transaction journeys.

“Our goal is to ensure that customers can carry out their banking activities seamlessly, confidently, and without friction, anytime and anywhere.” Abimbola said that the bank remained committed to continuous improvement of its digital channels in line with evolving customer needs and emerging industry trends.