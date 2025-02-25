Unity Bank Records N59.3bn Earnings, Bolsters Deposits By 23%

Share

Unity Bank Plc has reported a robust financial performance for the 2023 fiscal year, posting gross earnings of N59.3 billion, a 3.84% year-on-year increase, underscoring its sustained growth trajectory in Nigeria’s retail banking sector.

According to its audited financials submitted to NGX Group Limited, the bank recorded a notable 23% surge in customer deposits, rising from N327.4 billion to N402.9 billion, a testament to its expanding retail footprint and deepening customer confidence.

Further reinforcing its resilience, Unity Bank’s total assets stood at N472.5 billion, while net fee and commission income reached N5.2 billion. Interest income saw a 9.6% uptick, climbing to N53.7 billion from N48.8 billion.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director/CEO Mrs Oluwatomi Somefun acknowledged the impact of Naira devaluation and foreign exchange volatility on the Bank’s financials but highlighted that the worst had been weathered. She emphasized that Unity Bank’s strategic initiatives—including recapitalization, asset creation, product innovation, and digital banking expansion—are beginning to yield positive results.

“As we narrow performance gaps, the market’s response to our transformation agenda—whether through digital banking, product development, or capital enhancement—demonstrates growing confidence in our strategy,” Somefun noted.

With the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) approving a business combination with another leading financial institution, Unity Bank is poised for an accelerated expansion.

This move, integral to its recapitalization strategy, is expected to drive synergies between traditional banking strengths and innovative digital capabilities, ultimately enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

Analysts remain bullish on Unity Bank’s outlook, citing strong market confidence, a growing retail franchise, and a resilient business model as key drivers of sustained growth.

As the Bank gears up for the rollout of its next-generation omnichannel digital platform, its focus remains on profitability, customer-centric innovation, and long-term value creation for stakeholders.

