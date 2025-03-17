Unity Bank Reaffirms Commitment To Women Empowerment, Gender Equality

Share

Unity Bank Plc has reaffirmed commitment to women’s empowerment with series of high-impact initiatives designed to inspire action toward gender equality and sustainable development.

The Chairman, Unity Bank Women Network, Mrs Particia Ahunanya, made this known in a webinar with the theme: “Unleashing Women’s Potential,” organised by the bank to mark the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD) in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the webinar featured the presence of influential female leaders, including Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, a Nigerian entrepreneur and media personality, and Oluwabusayo Adegoke, a Certified Life Coach and Strategy Consultant.

The personalities shared perspectives on women’s leadership, financial inclusion, and breaking barriers in male-dominated industries.

The event also provided an opportunity for professionals, entrepreneurs, and young women to gain valuable insights into personal and professional development.

Ahunanya projected women making significant contributions to their communities, particularly those driving change through education, mentorship, and financial empowerment.

She said among them were Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, a trailblazer empowering girls through technology; Tejumoluwa Olaobaju, an advocate leading the fight against poverty in her community; and Chioma Ohakwe, a champion of inclusivity and women’s empowerment through targeted skill acquisition programmes for girls and women.

Commitment to financial inclusion and gender equity has made Unity Bank remain in the vanguard of championing opportunities for empowering women across all sectors.

“In view of the realisation that women are crucial drivers of economic growth and societal transformation, the Bank is focused on promoting more initiatives to drive impact among the female gender,” she said.

According to her, the Bank’s IWD 2025 initiative aligns with its broader vision of supporting women in leadership, business and entrepreneurship. She said: “Through genderfocused initiatives – particularly with products like the ‘Yanga Account’ – the bank is committed to driving financial inclusion and empowering women to actively participate in economic and financial system.

“By providing tailored financial solutions, Unity Bank aims to create equal opportunities for women to thrive, grow, and succeed”.

According to her, as the global conversation on gender equality continues to gain momentum, the Bank is calling on stakeholders across industries to accelerate actions toward creating a more inclusive society without limitations.

