Unity Bank, AquaEarth Consulting Partner To Advance ESG

Unity Bank Plc has successfully completed a transformative project to strengthen its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and sustainability framework in partnership with AquaEarth Consulting, according to a press release.

The statement said that collaborative project focused on a comprehensive review and enhancement of Unity Bank’s ESG practices, resulting in the development of robust policies, frameworks, and a forward-looking sustainability strategy.

It added that: “AquaEarth Consulting, a renowned sustainability advisory firm, provided strategic leadership, leveraging its expertise to design bespoke solutions tailored to the bank’s unique needs.”

“The partnership began with an in-depth analysis of Unity Bank’s existing ESG framework, identifying key areas for improvement.

From this foundation, a suite of actionable policies was developed to address critical environmental, social, and governance considerations. This effort reflects the bank’s commitment to driving meaningful impact and positioning itself as a leader in sustainable finance.

“Recognising the importance of staff engagement, Unity Bank organised extensive training sessions for employees at all levels.

These programmes equipped staff with the knowledge and tools to seamlessly integrate ESG principles into their daily operations.

This comprehensive approach aimed to promote a culture of sustainability across the organization and strengthen its alignment with global best practices,” it further said.

According to the statement, a key outcome of the collaboration was the creation of a detailed sustainability strategy, which outlines Unity Bank’s longterm goals.

“This roadmap features actionable steps, measurable targets, and key performance indicators (KPIs) that will guide the bank’s efforts to deliver value to stakeholders while contributing to Nigeria’s economic and environmental development,” it said.

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs. Tomi Somefun, CEO of Unity Bank Plc, stated: “This milestone is a testament to Unity Bank’s unwavering commitment to responsible banking and sustainability.

Our collaboration with AquaEarth Consulting has positioned us to not only meet the growing demand for ESG-aligned practices but also play a leading role in advancing Nigeria’s sustainability agenda. We are proud to take this significant step towards building a greener and more inclusive future.”

