Unity Bank Appoints Acting MD

Share

Unity Bank Plc has appointed Ebenezer Kolawole (FCA) as acting managing director/chief executive officer. His appointment follows the retirement of Oluwatomi Somefun, who has completed her tenure as MD/CEO.

In line with its succession and business continuity plans, Kolawole is saddled with the primary responsibility of finalising the bank’s ongoing corporate programmes and other strategic business initiatives of the institution.

He obtained a degree in accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), and has participated in several management/executive education programmes at Columbia Business School, New York, USA and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA.

He is a fellow of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Institute of Credit Administration, (FICA), honourary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB), associate member of Nigeria Institute of Management (AMNIM), member of the Institute of Directors among others.

The appointment was announced at the bank’s 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) after securing necessary approval from its primary regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

