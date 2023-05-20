Assault: The Kutis’ Declare Strong Support For Seun Kuti

The Kutis, including Yeni Kuti, Femi Kuti, Funke Kuti, and Made Kuti have declared strong support for their brother, Seun Kuti, who was arrested for assaulting a police officer.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Seun Kuti turn himself in after the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Akalu Baba ordered his arrest after a viral video of him assaulting a Police officer on Third Mailand Bridge in Lagos emerged on social media.

In the viral video that emerge last Saturday, the afrobeat star could be seen slapping a Police officer while shouting, “You dey craze, you dey mad?”

However, on Saturday, Yeni Kuti shared a photo of her brother and her nephew, Made, standing for Seun during his court proceedings.

On sharing the photos, Yeni revealed they are always united.

She wrote, “United we stand!!! @bigbirdkuti @femiakuti @madekuti @funkekut.”

Another Kuti known as Femi Kuti, also solicited for Seun during his first concert in France, as he campaigned for his brother’s release.

He claimed he won’t be saying much about his arrest because he did not want to cause a stir among the police.

“freeseunkuti @femiakuti at his first concert in France! United we stand. One family.”

However, in a statement issued last Saturday, Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos police PRO, said the inspector-general also directed that a probe be carried out to ascertain the facts of the case.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly,” Hundeyin said.

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book.”