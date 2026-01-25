Major – General Isola Williams is a former Chief of Plans and Policy, Nigerian Army, as well as the Commander. Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC). In this interview with JOHNSON AYANTUNJI, the one-time signals officer talks about the United States attack on the hideout of insurgents in Sokoto on the eve of Christmas and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu’s creation of a front to protect Nigerian Christians, whom both of them said are being attacked by terrorists. Also, the one–time signals officer shares his views on why Sheikh Ahmad Gumi deserves some slack on issues surrounding the insurgency, as well as the appointments of ambassadors by President Bola Tinubu. Excerpts.

President Donald Trump of the United States made good his threat of military invasion of Nigeria by launching an attack against the terrorists’ enclave in Sokoto on the eve of Christmas with some devastating effects in Offa, Kwara State. What do you make of this?

It was not necessary.

Why did you say so?

It is because the Nigerian Airforce have the aircraft – Tucano and all others which they can use. After all, they have been bombing those places. What do you need the US for? Secondly, it was a dangerous motive and reason for the bombing, saying that they were going to bomb those who were attacking Christians.

Whereas they have been attacking both Christians and Muslims, burning down mosques, churches and everywhere. When you identify a particular group of people to be protected, what you are asking for now is that you do not care about the other group. It’s our people. Is that right in a country like ours? Or in any country in Africa, is that right?

What he is doing is not because he loves the Christians in Nigeria so much. It is because of his core constituency in the United States- The Evangelicals. The Evangelical Christians and so on, he wants to satisfy them, to say that he is with them. They have been complaining about the persecution of Christians all over the world.

That he is doing something about it. Also, even if he takes care of the Jihadists in Nigeria, can he spread to the other parts of the world? Which is nonsense. No one is even sure that what the government and both military is telling us, the Ministry of Defence, Minister of Information, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, that they are jihadists coming from somewhere, is not true.

That they are coming from Mali. What is the distance from here to Mali? How did they come? Did they fly, walk or what? Whether from Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, they are occupied there. They would have slipped away and those who have direct borders with Burkina Faso like Benin Republic and so on, those ones are occupied there.

Then, you are shouting that, but what has Nigeria been doing for the past 16 or 17 years when this issue started? How come that after 15 16 years, we still have this problem? How come? We do not seem to have solutions to this problem. Like typical Nigerians, we are always looking for a reason for what is happening and when it happens, we call God, government and foreign bodies to help us. God is tired of Nigeria. Let people know God is tired of Nigeria.

The Federal Government said that they were aware of the attack and a matter of fact it was a joint operation as it were….

(cuts in), It was not necessary, that is what I am saying. Alright, under normal circumstances, when you bomb a place like that, you should follow it up with a ground operation. Did they do any ground operation to follow up those bombing? You do the ground operation to capture those fleeing away.

Nobody did that. Which joint operation? We continue to deceive ourselves. How do you want to solve the problem? Interesting one. Amotekun in Ondo said they captured some people in the forest.

What happened a few days ago? Some people went and burnt down the police station in Ondo State. How do you account for that? Who will take Amotekun seriously? You do not lie. But there are too many lies. It is better to keep quiet, than to prove to people that they are on top of the situation. If you have arrested 39 people, how come that a few hours later, some people burnt the police station down? The governor has just approved an increase in the strength of Amotekun and bought new buses for them.

As soon as they lie, their lies are broken by action that follows by those they are lying against. Shortly after they said they had been arrested and they even showed pictures of the arrest of the people still on the ground. Few days later they attacked a police station. Those people did not want to kill the policemen.

They just wanted to prove a point?

You used the right word. They wanted to prove a point.

Let’s go back to the bombing of Sokoto, and some parts of Offa, Kwara State, became casualties in which some buildings were damaged. The buildings in Jabo, Sokoto were on the paths of the precision missiles, which were launched from Ghana. As a military officer, can you explain why this happened?

From what I have read, some air force officers have explained what happened and why some things can happen and that you can fire any weapon system that carries explosives and may refuse to work and can fail like a car or things like that. But the one of Kwara, I do not know how to explain that because it lies on its way to Sokoto as it was fired from Ghana, or from somewhere in the Gulf of Guinea.

Maybe you need to interview an air force officer who is a weapons expert to explain that. I do not have the technical knowledge to do that because I am not a weapons system expert. Something is definitely wrong.

Therefore, what they are talking about is joint operation, with that sort of thing they are talking about, there is no need for any joint operation. You people were accusing Gumi for asking that they work with Turkey, Pakistan and so forth in the fight against insurgency, who are experts in weapons systems. They are well advanced in drones, especially.

They are on top of the situation with some of the tests they have carried out now, Tukey is ahead of Europe and America. Turkey with unmanned aircraft, its only Ukraine that comes after them. People have studied Ukraine very closely because of the way they use drones in the war with Russia.

But Turkey is well ahead. Some people are saying that Gumi should be arrested for his utterances that the government should not attack the bandits and he is asking that provisions should be made for them. But why should you arrest him? For what? What is the difference between Gumi and Mattawale? Tell me.

Any difference between the two of them?

There is no difference. Mattawale says negotiate with the bandits and pay ransom. He is saying exactly the same thing that Gumi is saying. The Governor of his State – Zamafara, said openly that Mattawale encouraged the bandits directly by negotiating with them. He even went as far as accusing him of buying vehicles for them. No difference between Mattawale and Gumi. Also, nobody has confronted Gumi with facts.

A few years ago, when Gumi was making his case, you were one of the journalists that I told. What is the job of the Nomadic Commission? Nobody has confronted Gumi by any of your colleagues with any facts. Nobody has asked what the job of the Nomadic Commission is. Gumi says they are not looking after the Fulani and their cows.

But (President) Tinubu has created a Ministry of Livestock for them. So, if you were Gumi, wouldn’t you continue to talk on behalf of your people? What do you want to arrest him and what for? They argued that the Saudi Arabian government labeled him a security risk and did not allow him into the country to perform Hajj.

The point in this is that, has Gumi stopped security agencies from going to the places he showed them? What stopped the government security agencies from arresting the people? The Governor of Zamfara State in a viral video said that he knows where the bandits are, he has them on his telephone. Security agents do not listen to him.

Recently, you were in Kano on the auspices of the Kano Patriotic Front, can you give a glimpse of what transpired at the event?

But I told you I could not make a point of what they were saying as they spoke in Hausa. I did not understand what they were saying. However, my contribution was this: You know that many times, I said fortunately all the Northern states governors have accepted State Police and Community Policing. Kano has even started recruiting people for the Neighborhood Watch just like Lagos has done.

Rivers State had that during the time of (Nyesom) Wike. Already, State Police exist. But I then asked a question: What will happen to the Nigerian Police Force? Are you going to leave the Nigerian Police Force as it is? What will be the mandate of the Nigerian Police Force with the State Police and the Community Policing? They were looking at themselves too.

Because nobody has thought about that. I then explained again, as I have done so many times, how they can reorganize the police and to make sure that the State Police functions are up to the same standard in training and everything. And also, somebody giving feedback on the performances of the Police and mandates of the governors.

If the state governor wants to abuse the state police, the federal government can take over the state police. They were all staring at me. The other area is what will be the relationship between the State Police and the Community Police with traditional rulers? And every state has the Ministry for Home Affairs and in the North and the South they have the traditional Councils or the Emirates Councils as the case may be.

Why don’t you create a sort of cooperative system between the traditional council and the local government council? How do you do that? The Local Government will have their normal House, with the speaker. The traditional council will be like the House of Chiefs. You have a two -tier system at the Local Council, now that they have their autonomy and money directly. The Traditional Council will be able to check the excesses of the Local Council.

The FG recently graduated and deployed 7,000 Forest Guards who are to man the forests. Already we have Forest Guards in the states. How are they going to work? Will there not be a clash of duties?

It is a waste of resources as well as a waste of time. It does not make sense to me. What they should have done is to have trained the State Guards as part of the State Police but extended to the forest.

When you capacitate the state guards now, you do not need to recruit anyone at the federal level. The Federal Government and the state governors allowed them, just to allow them.

Could that be due to the noise being raised by the people to divert attention?

What can 7,000 guards do? 7,000 in the whole of Nigeria. It is a waste of money and waste of time, but why can’t you train the State Guard? Nobody has bothered to ask the question: what has the state Guards been doing? Two, any army in the world are trained to fight in the forest too – Jungle warfare.

Is the army going to hand over the forest in Sambisa to the Forest Guards or what? That is why it looks as if we do not think. Then, we are thinking about people. They are only disgracing us. Those who are in charge of policy and issues are disgracing themselves and disgracing us. The whole world will just be looking at us as if we have no brain.