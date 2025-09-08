United Stars Old Boys To Honour Late Coach Saachi

A novelty and memorial football match will be held today, at Cameroon Barracks, Abia State, in honour of the late Mba Onwukwe Uduma, popularly known in football circles as Coach Saachi, who passed away on July 8, 2025.

The match, being organised by the United Stars Old Boys—a group of players who were once trained by the late coach—is expected to attract a large turnout of football enthusiasts, colleagues, and former players.

Among the Old Boys is Emmanuel Emeka Onyemaize, one of Coach Saachi’s former trainees, who has actively supported the cause to ensure the memorial event is a fitting tribute. Coach Saachi was a respected grassroots football tactician whose name became synonymous with talent discovery and player development.

Over the years, he built a reputation as a passionate trainer and mentor, guiding many young players who went on to make their mark in the game. Beyond his work on the pitch, Saachi was admired for his discipline, dedication, and fatherly role in the lives of countless young people. His passing in July was described as a huge loss not only to his family but also to the grassroots football community that benefited from his knowledge and experience.