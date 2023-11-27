United Nigeria’s Passengers Stranded In Abuja

The passengers of United Nigeria’s flight from Abuja to Asaba staged a protest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja following the delay of their flight which was scheduled for 8 am on Monday.

Over six hours of their inability to fly, the passengers blocked the boarding gate at the airport, with other flights not being able to board for over an hour.

The airline attributed the flight diversion to Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.

A spokesman for the airline, Achileus-Chud Uchegbu said, ‘A United Nigeria Airlines Flight NUA 0504, operating from the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 in Lagos en route Abuja on November 26th, 2023 was temporarily diverted to the Asaba International Airport due to poor destination weather.”

He noted that at all material times, the pilot of the aircraft was aware of the temporary diversion and was properly briefed.

“However a wrong announcement was made by the cabin crew upon landing safely in Asaba creating confusion among the passengers. Meanwhile, the aircraft landed safely in Abuja following an improvement in destination weather. United Nigeria remains committed to ensuring the safety of its passengers at all times.”

Earlier on Monday, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) commenced an investigation into the circumstances that led to a United Nigeria Airlines Flight NUA 0504 which took off from Lagos to Abuja but ‘shockingly’ found itself in Asaba on Sunday.

The aviation regulatory body in a statement on Monday said preliminary steps had been taken pending conclusions of ongoing investigation. It expressed sadness over the confusion the situation had created in the public domain.

The authority reassured the traveling public that it would leave no stone unturned as it had always done in the past to ensure the continued safety of the aviation industry.

The aviation industry was thrown into when the flight destined for Abuja ended up in Asaba in what had been attributed to the filing of the wrong flight plan by the airline.

Immediately after the aircraft landed at the Asaba airport, the cabin crew announced to the excited passengers that they had landed in Abuja.

Sources said all the wet-leased aircraft operated by the carrier had been suspended by the aviation regulatory body.

It was gathered that immediately after the incident gained traction on social media on Sunday, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Capt. Musa Nuhu called an emergency meeting of the agency, where it was resolved that the excuse given by the airline was not tenable to the authority.