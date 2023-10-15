United Nigeria Takes Delivery Of Airbus A320 Aircraft

Owing to its determination to serve the travelling public better, the United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited has taken delivery of an Airbus A320 aircraft, which it will deploy to upgrade services on its expanding routes.

The Airbus, which entered Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday, October 15, was welcomed with a water salute by operatives of the Fire Service of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Mr Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, the Head of Corporate Communications of United Nigeria, said in a statement that the aircraft will be deployed to serve on the airline routes.

According to him, the carrier which currently services Enugu, Port Harcourt, Warri, Owerri, Asaba, Anambra, Bayelsa, Lagos and Abuja will soon expand its services to unite travellers with Sokoto, Kano, and Jos in Plateau State, Benin in Edo State and Ebonyi state with improved customer services.

He noted that the addition of Airbus is in line with the strategic visions of the company to expand its routes and unite more Nigerians with their destinations in safety and comfort.

“Our Airbus arrived in Nigeria in the early hours of Sunday. It arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport and after immigration formalities taxied to the MM2 where it was received with a water salute.

“The arrival of the Airbus is in line with the strategic expansion visions of the airline which our chairman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, had spelt out severally.

“Recall that our chairman had promised that United Nigeria Airlines would take delivery of an Airbus within the month of October with another one joining the fleet in early December. He had also hinted that two E190 aircraft types will also join the airline fleet in the first quarter of 2024. This is about value -addition.

“All these are part of the vision of United Nigeria Airlines to connect with more Nigerian cities in safety and comfort while offering seamless services to the travelling public,” Mr Uchegbu said.

Already, information on the United Nigeria Airlines website shows that the company has increased flight frequencies on all its routes, offering the travelling public more options for safe travel.

For instance, Enugu, Anambra, Owerri, and Port Harcourt, will have more daily flights as Sokoto and Kano join the fray.