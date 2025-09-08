United Nigeria Seals Boeing 737-800 Delivery Deal With Southwest Airlines

United Nigeria Airlines, one of Africa’s fastest-growing carriers, has signed a landmark aircraft sales and purchase agreement with Southwest Airlines, the world’s largest operator of Boeing 737 and a global leader in affordable and reliable air travel, for the delivery of six Boeing 737-800 aircraft within the year.

Also, the airline will acquire an additional four Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, bringing the total to 10 between the first quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

A press statement by United Nigeria Airlines said that this strategic fleet acquisition and expansion, which was brokered in partnership with SkyWorks Holdings, LLC., marks a new phase in the airlines’ strategic plan and growth.

SkyWorks specialises in aircraft lease origination and provides a full suite of aircraft and lease management services for airlines and investors.

Speaking on this landmark expansion, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, Executive Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, said the new fleet will enable the airlines to operate new flights into approved domestic, regional and international designations, lift more passengers and cargo at competitive fares, and provide efficient point-to-point travels.

He said that this will help Nigerians and other African travelers to eliminate inefficient stopovers and save valuable time. Okonkwo empahasised:

“The massive aircraft acquisition would generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs and boost the country’s economic development and growth in line with the policies of President Bola Tinubu.

“After four years of solid and reliable operations by United Nigeria Airlines, the Boeing 737-800 upgrade will pave the way for a more profitable expansion and growth.”